Horton-Tucker (calf) is out for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Horton-Tucker's calf injury will indeed force him to sit out Thursday's game, and Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports that he'll likewise be unavailable for Friday's contest against Portland. With LeBron James (ankle) also sidelined at least Thursday and Friday, the Lakers will be seriously short handed.
