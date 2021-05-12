Horton-Tucker (calf) will play Tuesday against the Knicks, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll reports.
As expected, despite still dealing with some pain in his calf, Horton-Tucker will see the court Tuesday. Across his past 10 appearances, he's averaged 8.9 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 19.2 minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Expected to go•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Limited output in return•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Active Sunday•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Will be game-time call•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Questionable vs. Suns•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Out Thursday and Friday•