Horton-Tucker had nine points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a block in Thursday's loss to the Nets.

The Lakers struggled on the offensive end, committing 16 turnovers and shooting just 8-of-30 as a team from beyond the arc. Horton-Tucker missed all three of his attempts from deep, extending his streak to seven consecutive games without making a single three-pointer (0-11 3Pt).