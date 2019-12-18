Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Posts 19 points in loss
Horton-Tucker posted 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal during Sunday's loss to Stockton.
The 19-year-old reached double-digit points for the third consecutive game while tallying a season-high seven assists. Horton-Tucker is averaging 12.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game with South Bay.
