Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Posts career-high 37 points
Horton-Tucker tallied 37 points (13-27 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and four steals during Friday's loss to Memphis.
Horton-Tucker fell just short of a double-double, pacing the Lakers with a career-best 37 points while sinking a season-high 13 field goals for the second consecutive game. The rookie is averaging 17.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in the G League this season.
