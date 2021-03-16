Horton-Tucker totaled 18 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT, 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal over 28 minutes in a 128-97 win over the Warriors on Monday.

Horton-Tucker enjoyed his finest performance as a pro against Golden State, notching career highs in points and assists en route to his first NBA double-double. The 20-year-old has seen his minutes fluctuate throughout the campaign, but he could be on track for more opportunities following Monday's superb showing.