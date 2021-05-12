Horton-Tucker (calf) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After a two-game absence, Horton-Tucker has appeared in two straight games. He's played well, but his minutes could be reduced Wednesday, as LeBron James (ankle) could be making his return.
