Horton-Tucker tallied 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot in a victory over the Nuggets on Thursday.

The 20-year-old was crucial to LA's comeback win, scoring 12 points in the second half as the Lakers overcame a 12-point halftime deficit. His 17 overall points tied a career high, and he also contributed three steals on the defensive end in only 22 minutes. It's clear that the Lakers trust Horton-Tucker to contribute given that he has logged double-digit minutes in four straight contests, though he'll need to improve upon his per-game averages of 7.2 points and 2.6 boards to become relevant in the fantasy realm.