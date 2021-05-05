Horton-Tucker is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Clippers due to a right calf strain, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
With LeBron James (ankle) already ruled out, the Lakers would be especially shorthanded at forward if Horton-Tucker also sits. In that case, Ben McLemore could be in line for extra minutes.
