Horton-Tucker (calf) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
A strained right calf has kept Horton-Tucker out over the past two games. Kyle Kuzma (lower back) is doubtful for Sunday's game, so if Horton-Tucker can play, he could see an expanded role.
