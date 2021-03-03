Horton-Tucker scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and grabbed three rebounds across 19 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Phoenix.

With the Lakers beset by multiple injuries, Horton-Tucker got an opportunity to contribute and finished with the second-highest scoring effort of his career. He may have gotten the opportunity to make an even bigger impact if not for his five fouls. While his playing time has fluctuated throughout the campaign, THT has shown some growth over his rookie campaign with per-game averages of 7.2 points, 2.4 boards and 1.9 assists.