Horton-Tucker had 10 points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists and one block across 25 minutes in Sunday's 122-105 loss at Denver.

Horton-Tucker served as one of the Lakers' key distributors, with his five assists leading among their bench unit and placing only behind LeBron James (nine). His average of 1.8 assists will not be serviceable this ongoing season, but it is something he can quickly improve on to appeal to dynasty-league owners.