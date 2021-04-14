Horton-Tucker totaled six points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in a 101-93 victory over the Hornets on Tuesday.
With Markieff Morris (ankle) out of the lineup, Horton-Tucker got the start and continued his solid play as a distributor on offense. The forward has averaged 5.8 assists per game across his last four contests which is good for second on the team over that span. Horton-Tucker has also been solid on the defensive end of the floor, recording a steal in each of his last six games.
