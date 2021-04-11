Horton-Tucker produced 14 points (4-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's 126-101 win over the Nets.

Horton-Tucker returned from a one-game suspension and made a significant contribution in the lopsided win. The versatile hybrid guard absorbed a lot of Kyle Kuzma's (calf) output, only adding to his already potent influence on the short-handed squad.