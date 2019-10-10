Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Remains sidelined
Horton-Tucker (foot) didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against Brooklyn.
Horton-Tucker is on the mend from a stress reaction in his right foot, so his absence wasn't all that surprising. The Lakers figure to continue to exercise caution moving forward, and they could hold him out throughout the preseason.
More News
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Won't play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Nursing foot injury•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Signs deal with Lakers•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Out for all of summer league•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Out for first 3 summer league games•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Goes No. 46 to Lakers•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.