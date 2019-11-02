Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Remains unavailable
Horton-Tucker (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Horton-Tucker has yet to take the court this season due to a foot issue, and he's set to miss yet another contest. His next chance to return will come Sunday in San Antonio.
