Horton-Tucker scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes in Monday's loss to the Knicks.

As expected, Horton-Tucker lost playing time as Kyle Kuzma (calf) returned to the lineup after a two-game absence. Even so, he managed to score in double-digits for the fifth consecutive contest. In that same span, he's also chipped in an average of 4.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals across 26.0 minutes.