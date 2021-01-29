Horton-Tucker registered 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 14 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Pistons.

Horton-Tucker was one of the Lakers' best players in the preseason but hasn't been able to repeat that during the first month of the season. That said, he has proven to be productive when given the chance -- he has scored in double digits in each game where he logged at least 20 minutes, and he made the most of his minutes in this game as well. Horton-Tucker might have a regular role off the bench for the Lakers, but he's lacked consistency and needs to play more on a nightly basis to have any sort of fantasy upside moving forward.