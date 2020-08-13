Horton-Tucker had 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3PT) and four rebounds in Thursday's loss to the Kings.
In the starting with a few regulars resting, the rookie played a team-high 34 minutes. Horton-Tucker was a non-factor for virtually the entire regular season, but he may be aligned for a small role in the rotation to begin the playoffs.
More News
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: In starting five•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Leads team with 27 points•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Posts career-high 37 points•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Drops 31 points•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Flirts with double-double•