Horton-Tucker finished Friday's 100-86 win over Cleveland with 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 32 minutes.

The 20-year-old bounced back from a pair of quiet efforts with a strong performance off the bench to help Los Angeles snap a four-game losing streak. Horton-Tucker's playing time continues to fluctuate, but Friday's 32 minutes were his most this season and could bode well for his outlook moving forward given the favorable outcome for both the player and the team.