Horton-Tucker had 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes Sunday in a 104-86 loss against the Clippers.

Horton-Tucker's 14 shot attempts marked his highest tally in the category since March 21 at Phoenix. He has scored 31 points on 26 shots across two games to commence this month. Horton-Tucker's history of inconsistent stat lines throughout the season renders him an unreliable option.