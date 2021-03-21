Horton-Tucker finished with nine points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five boards and four assists in 21 minutes of a 99-95 loss to Atlanta on Saturday.

Horton-Tucker put in a well-rounded effort off the bench as the Lakers tried to overcome the loss of LeBron James (ankle) in the first half. The Iowa State product has been playing well lately, and could likely see his role increase if James is forced to miss an extended period of time. The Lakers are already down one of their "big two" with center Anthony Davis (calf) out, so it will be all-hands on deck to try and keep the ship afloat until their return. Horton-Tucker will likely be one of the first in line to see an increase in minutes, especially with two road games in the next three days beginning with the Suns on Sunday.