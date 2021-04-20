Horton -Tucker produced 24 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 111-97 loss to the Jazz.

Horton has been the first man off the bench frequently over the past few weeks and is usually a direct replacement for Kyle Kuzma. Amid the absences of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the team actually looks quite efficient in the rare moments where Horton-Tucker and Kuzma share the court. The predominant setup is a timeshare at small forward, however. Horton-Tucker often closes out lopsided games at the position.