Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Signs deal with Lakers
Horton-Tucker (foot) and the Lakers agreed to a contract Saturday, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
The terms of Horton-Tucker's deal aren't clear, but the Lakers' decision to sign the second-round pick suggests he'll likely spent his rookie campaign as a member of the 15-man roster or as a two-way player. The 6-foot-4 swingman boasts a seven-foot wingspan that leaves the Lakers optimistic he can develop into a defensive stalwart in time. He was unable to put his skills on display during the Las Vegas Summer League due to a stress reaction in his foot, but he'll likely be at full health or close to it once training camp arrives.
