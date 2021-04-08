Horton-Tucker has been suspended one game for his role in Tuesday's altercation with the Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Horton-Tucker, DeAndre' Bembry and Fred VanVleet were all hit with one-game bans for leaving the bench during Tuesday's fracas following a dust-up between Dennis Schroder and OG Anunoby. Horton-Tucker will presumably serve the suspension Thursday night against Miami, leaving the Lakers without one of their best playmakers in the absence of LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf).