Horton-Tucker has been suspended one game for his role in Tuesday's altercation with the Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Horton-Tucker, DeAndre' Bembry and Fred VanVleet were all hit with one-game bans for leaving the bench during Tuesday's fracas following a dust-up between Dennis Schroder and OG Anunoby. Horton-Tucker will presumably serve the suspension Thursday night against Miami, leaving the Lakers without one of their best playmakers in the absence of LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf).
