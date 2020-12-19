Horton-Tucker scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt) over 24 minutes in the victory versus the Suns on Friday.

Horton-Tucker was the story of the preseason for Los Angeles, averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals while posting efficient numbers from the field (54.7%), three-point line (53.8%) and charity stripe (89.5%) over four contests. While he's unlikely to approach those numbers while reverting to a less prominent role during the regular season, the sophomore has at least shown that he's worth consideration for increased playing time even on a team loaded with talent.