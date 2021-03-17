Horton-Tucker finished Tuesday's 137-121 win over the Timberwolves with 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes.

A night after posting his first career double-double, Horton-Tucker was again one of the most productive Lakers on the court in a winning effort. He has averaged 17.0 points, 7.0 dimes and 5.5 boards on 68.4 percent field-goal shooting over his past two games, and he could carve out an important reserve role down the stretch if the Lakers continue to give him decent minutes.