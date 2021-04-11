Horton-Tucker will start in Saturday's game against the Nets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Coming off a one-game suspension for his role in an altercation with the Raptors earlier this week, Horton-Tucker will make his second start of the season Saturday. With Kyle Kuzma (calf) and Wesley Matthews (Achilles) ruled out, Horton-Tucker should have an opportunity for extra minutes against the Nets. He's averaging 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 19.0 minutes per game this season.