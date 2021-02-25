Horton-Tucker will start in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Horton-Tucker will make his first start as a Laker Wednesday night. He's averaging 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 17 minutes per game this season and has a great opportunity to showcase his skills against the Jazz. He should see plenty of minutes as long as Anthony Davis (calf) remains out.