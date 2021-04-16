Horton-Tucker notched 19 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Celtics.

Horton-Tucker has earned a steady role off the bench for the Lakers and has scored in double digits in six of his last seven appearances (two starts) while also excelling as a passer, notching five or more assists three times over that span. He is averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game during that seven-game stretch and could be a decent streaming option in most formats, especially while LeBron James (ankle) remains out.