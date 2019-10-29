Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Upgraded to questionable
Horton-Tucker (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Horton-Tucker was previously out on the Lakers' injury report, but it appears there's a chance he'll be available Tuesday evening. He's yet to make his season debut due to a stress reaction in his right foot.
