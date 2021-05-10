Horton-Tucker (calf) will be a game-time call for Sunday's matchup against the Suns, Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reports.
A strained calf has sidelined the second-year guard for the last two games, but there's hope that he'll gain clearance to return to action with the Lakers in desperate need of a victory. Horton-Tucker has been mostly underwhelming since LeBron James (ankle) went down, though he is shooting 54.9 percent from the floor over his last 10 appearances.
