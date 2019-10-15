Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker: Yet to make preseason debut
Horton-Tucker (foot) was held out of Monday's exhibition against the Warriors.
Horton-Tucker continues to battle a right foot injury, and he's yet to take the court in the preseason. His next opportunity to do so will come Wednesday at home against Golden State.
