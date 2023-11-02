Head coach Darvin Ham said that Prince was held out of Wednesday's 130-125 overtime win over the Clippers for precautionary purposes due to a sore left ankle, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Prince didn't appear on the Lakers' injury report leading up to the game but was scratched from the starting lineup after experiencing knee soreness during pregame warmups. Cam Reddish entered the starting five in Prince's stead and played 37 minutes while Ham ran a tight eight-man rotation. Given Ham's comments, Prince's knee injury doesn't seem to a major concern, and the 29-year-old should have a good chance at being available for the Lakers' next game Saturday at Orlando.