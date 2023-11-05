Prince (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game at Miami, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Prince sat out the past two games with knee soreness but will return to the court for Monday's contest. The 29-year-old is averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 29.0 minutes through four games this season.
