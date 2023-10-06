Prince is competing with Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura for the Lakers' final starting spot, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Prince has been a solid reserve in recent years but hasn't been a full-time starter since 2019-20 when he averaged 12.1 points and 6.0 rebounds across 64 appearances (61 starts) for the Nets. The veteran forward is an above-average defender and three-point shooter, making him an ideal fit next to Anthony Davis and LeBron James. However, Hachmiura has a higher offensive upside, while Vanderbilt has a higher defensive upside, so Prince may fit best in a sixth-man role.