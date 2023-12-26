Prince contributed 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-12 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 126-115 loss to Boston.

Prince has been excelling as a three-point menace for the Lakers, and he drained at least two threes for the ninth game in a row. He's shooting 47.2 percent from beyond the arc in that stretch, and while his fantasy upside is almost exclusively tied to what he can do as a shooter, he's making the most of his chances of late. Playing with LeBron James at point guard while opposing defenses plan for Anthony Davis should also open up shooting opportunities for him, particularly from the corner three, which has been his bread and butter of late.