Prince recorded zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's 100-95 win over the Suns.

Prince made a second straight start in place of the injured Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) but struggled to get anything going in the win. A popular waiver-wire pickup after pouring in 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field in the Lakers' season-opening loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday, Prince took a big step back Thursday and is likely to find himself dropped in many leagues as a result. The 29-year-old may remain on the top unit while Vanderbilt remains without a clear target date for a return, but expect Prince's stat lines to be highly volatile, making him tough to trust outside of deeper formats.