Prince and the Lakers agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Lakers on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Prince was a solid reserve for Minnesota last year, averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.1 minutes across 54 appearances (four starts). The versatile forward fits the style of play the Lakers were playing during their postseason run, so it appears like a solid fit. However, Prince will have difficulty playing enough minutes to be fantasy relevant if Los Angeles finds a way to retain Rui Hachimura.