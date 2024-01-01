Prince registered 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 loss to New Orleans.

Prince's role in the Lakers' offensive scheme is to be a floor spacer and three-point shooter, but he's been nothing short of excellent as such. Despite holding a secondary role behind stars such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Prince has scored in double digits in five of his last seven appearances while averaging 12.2 points per game over his last 10 appearances. He's also shooting 42.1 percent from three-point range in that 10-game stretch.