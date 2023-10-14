Prince posted 17 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 20 minutes Friday in a preseason loss to Golden State.

Prince played the second-fewest minutes among Lakers starters but still managed to lead the team in scoring on the strength of efficient shooting from both the field and the charity stripe. Following a quiet effort in Los Angeles' exhibition opener last weekend, Prince has looked great in his subsequent three contests, averaging 14.3 points on 68.2 percent shooting from the floor. Prince has started each of those three contests and is making a strong case to win the battle between himself, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) for a spot in the starting unit come the regular season.