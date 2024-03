Prince (personal) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Prince was unavailable Friday against the 76ers while tending to a personal matter, but coach Darvin Ham said after the game that he expected the 30-year-old to return to action Sunday. It appears as though Prince will be able to do so, and he's averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game over his last six appearances.