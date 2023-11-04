Prince (knee) is out for Saturday's game versus the Magic, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Prince will miss his second straight game Saturday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to left knee soreness. Cam Reddish will likely start again with Rui Hachimura (concussion) and Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) also out. Prince's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Miami.