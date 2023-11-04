Prince (knee) is out for Saturday's game versus the Magic, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Prince will miss his second straight game Saturday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to left knee soreness. Cam Reddish will likely start again with Rui Hachimura (concussion) and Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) also out. Prince's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Miami.
More News
-
Lakers' Taurean Prince: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Lakers' Taurean Prince: Absence deemed precautionary•
-
Lakers' Taurean Prince: Officially ruled out•
-
Lakers' Taurean Prince: Not starting after tweaking knee•
-
Lakers' Taurean Prince: Vast improvement in loss•
-
Lakers' Taurean Prince: Held scoreless in victory•