Prince (knee) won't play during Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Prince was removed from the starting lineup after experiencing knee soreness but wasn't given an official designation. Prince didn't appear in the first half of the game and now has been labeled as out. His next chance to play will come Saturday at Orlando.
