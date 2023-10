Prince recorded 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3PT), one rebound and one assist in 20 minutes during Monday's 129-126 preseason win over the Nets.

Prince was given the nod in the starting lineup, while Rui Hachimura was used off the bench and Jarred Vanderbilt was inactive. These three players are vying for the final spot in the starting lineup alongside D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so credit to Prince for making a strong case.