Prince is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to left knee soreness, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Prince has been battling soreness in his left knee off and on since the beginning of November. He's still been playing heavy minutes, however, averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.2 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes over his last six contests. We could see more of Cam Reddish and Rui Hachimura if Prince is unable to go against the Spurs.