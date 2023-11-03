Prince (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Prince experienced knee discomfort during warmups ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Clippers and was held out as a precaution. It sounds like the issue is minor, but Prince may miss another game just to be safe. Cam Reddish entered the starting lineup in Prince's stead Wednesday and played 37 minutes, so he would presumably be the primary beneficiary if Prince is sidelined again.