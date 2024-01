Prince is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left knee soreness, Khobi Price of The Orange County Registerreports.

In addition to Prince, LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles) are questionable, while Cam Reddish (knee) is probable. Prince has cooled off in January, posting averages of 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.8 three-pointers on 38.6 percent shooting from the field.