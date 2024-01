Prince isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Prince will serve in a bench role for the first time this season, as the team has elected to roll with Jarred Vanderbilt at small forward Monday night. Head coach Darvin Ham noted in his pre-game presser that the Lakers will likely stick with this starting five for the "foreseeable future," per Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.