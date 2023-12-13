Prince chipped in 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 127-125 loss to Dallas.

Prince has been inconsistent on the scoreboard for most of the season, but he scored 15 points for a second consecutive game Tuesday and has now scored in double figures in three of his last four appearances. He's been efficient from beyond the arc recently, converting 58.3 percent of his three-point attempts over his last seven appearances. During that seven-game stretch, Prince has averaged 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game.